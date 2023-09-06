Why I would have fired Wike from PDP if I had such power — Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said that he would have sacked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party if he had such power.

Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation magazine, made this known on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday.

He, however, said there was nothing wrong with the appointment of Wike as a Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, speaking on the programme: “Political Paradigm,” said: “I don’t have the power.

“If I had power, I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.”

Asked why he would fire the former Rivers State Governor from the party, Momodu said: “Such and unruly person who wants to destroy our party?

“One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom.

“If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”