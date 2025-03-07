Why I won’t sign upcoming artists – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she has no plans to sign upcoming artists, citing the stress and responsibility of managing musicians.

The songstress, instead said, she wants to focus on building an ecosystem where African artists thrive independently.

Tiwa Savage stated this in an interview with Forbes Africa on Thursday.

According to her, managing music artists can be overwhelming, and she does not feel equipped for the role.

“Everyone always asks me, ‘When will you sign an artiste?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artiste, because artistes are stressful.

“I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up and my artist is trending for something else,” she said.

“But I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do the music school, where you can go and later sign to a label that can actually help you,” Savage added.

The ‘Somebody’s Son’ singer also stated that African artists should focus on building their own thriving music industry instead of constantly seeking validation abroad.

She said, “Why are we trying to break into another market? We should build our own to be the one others try to break into.

“If we had the right infrastructure, affordable data, and investment, we would not have to chase validation elsewhere.”

