Why I won’t probe past governments if elected – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said his administration will not probe past governments if elected into office in 2023.

Obi stated in an interview shortly after unveiling an educationist, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as his running mate on Friday.

He said: “As for probing the past government, let me tell you: you see me argue that you can’t close your shop and be chasing thieves.

“Those who only look at yesterday and today will miss tomorrow.

“God did not give us eyes at the back.

“Mine is to look forward.

“If you come into the government today and decide to stop the leakage first, you will get more.

“I am not going to be part of any form of victimisation or witch-hunt.

“It won’t happen.

“Nigerians must live within law and order.

“But I can tell you right away: If you, the principal person, the local government chairman, the governor or the president are not stealing, your family is not, and those around you are not, you will reduce it by 70 per cent.”