Why I won’t miss Aso Rock — President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered reasons why he would not miss Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock, when he leaves office after two terms of four years each on May 29, 2023.

President Buhari stated this in a documentary titled: “Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” to mark his 80th birthday.

The 80th birthday was tagged: “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”

Responding to a question on what he would miss when he vacates office, President Buhari said: “I wonder if I am going to miss much.

“I think I’m being harassed.

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still, my best is not good enough.

“Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn.

“And some people want to be clever by half.”





