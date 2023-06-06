Why I won’t interfere with hajj operations, Zamfara Governor

Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Dauda Lawal on Monday in Abuja said he had deliberately decided not to interfere in the planning and execution of hajj operations in his state in order not to jeopardize the exercise.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) head office in Abuja, the Governor, according to the statement, said the fact that there was not so much noise or fuss anywhere showed that the operations were going on smoothly without hiccups.

“I want to commend the management and board of the Commission for the way and manner this year’s hajj airlift is being conducted across the country,” Alhaji Lawal stated.

The Governor said he was impressed with the unwavering commitment of NAHCON to uplift hajj administration in the country, adding that airlift of Zamfara State’s pilgrims to Saudi Arabia was seamless.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan expressed delight at the style and maturity of the Governor since he assumed office.

“You have been magnanimous in victory and you have continued to demonstrate that you are a progressive who is ready to serve the interest of the people of the state. I really want to commend you for that,” the chairman declared.

Alhaji Hassan also commended pilgrims and officials of Sokoto and Zamfara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards for their efforts in ensuring smooth airlift operations in Sokoto zone.

According to the NAHCON chairman, “ indeed the flight operation in Sokoto Zone so far has been seamless. The pilgrims from the zone are on record to be always on time to board the aircraft promptly”.

In a related development, the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal, commended the chairman of the Commission for his vision and all- inclusive style of management in monitoring the organization of the hajj airlift.

“I’m so impressed with the monitoring of the airlift operation. I’m so glad and delighted that the operation is getting on very well.

“l have seen the results of better planning, organization and monitoring. It is a great accomplishment that you are able to utilize all the 95,000 slots allocated to Nigeria. Indeed, this will give us the impetus to ask for additional allocation next year. I want to say this year’s hajj operation has been very outstanding,” the ambassador said.

Speaking further, Ambassador Lawal assured the Commission of Nigerian embassy’s readiness and commitment to support and collaborate with NAHCON to achieve its desired goals.

“We are at your disposal to collaborate with you for a successful operation this year and beyond in the discharge of your national assignment,” he concluded.

Present during the governor’s visit were the Commissioner in charge of Policy, Personnel , Management and Finance(PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai, Commissioner in charge of Operations/Licensing and Tour Operators, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information & Library Services(PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh and host of other senior management staff.