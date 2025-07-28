Why I won’t date or marry younger men – Shaffy Bello

A veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has revealed that she is no longer interested in dating younger men, citing a change in her personal values and priorities.

Speaking on the Dear Ife series hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, Bello said she has dated a younger man in the past, but now seeks something deeper and more meaningful.

“There is no need to,” she said when asked if she would consider dating a younger man again.

“I have done it before. I think what I want now is different. When I did it, I was having fun. It was for a season; the season is over. I know for sure what I want now is marriage,” Bello said.

She also admitted that while she receives flattering messages from men of all ages, including younger admirers, she has chosen to move in a different direction romantically.

Bello clarified that she has no issue with dating younger men, but her evolving needs and aspirations now take precedence.

She also expressed openness to marriage, adding that she now views it with a broader and less rigid perspective than most people typically do.

She said, “Men slid into my DM, over 50 and even younger men. It’s flattering, but the thing is, some of them are badly behaved. Some will tell me ‘Hi, dear’.

“There is no need for me to date a younger man. I have dated a younger man and don’t want to do it again. What I want now is different. When I dated a younger man, I was having fun. It was for a season, and the season is over, but there is nothing wrong with it.

“What I want now is marriage; I don’t mind marriage. But I have a different opinion when it comes to marriage. I think a lot of people are rigid when it comes to marriage.”

