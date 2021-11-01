Why I went to Aso Rock, what Buhari told me — Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed when he visited the Presidential Villa on Sunday and what President Muhammadu Buhari told him.

The former Lagos State Governor was a surprise visitor to the Presidential Villa on Sunday, spending about one hour.

He arrived at about 11am.

Asked why he came on the visit, Tinubu said: “Only to thank the President.

“First of all for his visit to my residence in London after the surgery and wishing me well, lifting my spirit and indeed what an exceptional leader will do to collaborate.

“So that’s what I came for.

“And to welcome him back from the trip from Saudi.

“No politics.

“Just courtesy call to thank him in a big way.

“That’s all.”

Asked what the President’s response was, Tinubu said Buhari was happy he came around.