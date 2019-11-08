A 30-year-old amputee, Samuel Sopehinman, has told operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team in Ogun State that he took to burgling people’s houses because he was desperate to raise money to complete his university education.

Sopehinman and his partner-in-crime, Olaide Tajudeen, 31, were alleged to specialise in terrorising residents of Ijoko area of Ogun State.

They were alleged to have burgled a house and carted jewellery worth N420,000 and laptop of N140,000.

Trouble started for both men after their last victim, Aseniran Adeyemi, reported the burgling of his house, located at Church Street in Ijoko area of Sango, Ogun State to IRT operatives.

The IRT Unit is headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The amputee explained that he went into burgling of houses because he needed money to return to school and pay for his outstanding medical treatment.

His words: “I had an accident on my way to school a few months ago.

“The accident caused my right leg to be amputated.

“I am a student of the Lagos State University, but the accident made me to defer my education.

“I went into crime after I came back from the hospital and had no money.

“I started downloading music as a business venture at Sango Bus Stop, but it wasn’t yielding enough money.

“It was at that Sango Bus Stop that I met Tajudeen.

“He has been into burgling of houses for long.

“He initiated me into the crime.

“The first operation I went with him, I didn’t go into the house with him, but I was the person that assisted in selling all the loots he got from the house.

“I was just looking for money to take care of myself.”

Our reporter learnt that Sopehinman was arrested following confessional statement of Tajudeen, who was first arrested.

It was also gathered that following the complaint of Adeyemi, IRT operatives went into action and soon arrested Tajudeen after trailing him to his house.

When police arrested Tajudeen, he led them to Sopehinman’s abode.

The police recovered a black head gear, machete, chisel, two gold pendants, necklace and gold earrings from them.

Tajudeen said: “The flat I burgled is the next building to mine at Ijoko area of Sango.

“I stole jewellery worth N420,000 and a laptop worth N140,000.

“I was able to gain access into the flat through the ceiling.

“I started the operation at exactly 9:30pm.

“I’m married and I have a child.

“My wife never knew that I was into house burgling until I was arrested.

“I am a trained aluminium fabricator, but I went into house and shop burglary because I was getting low patronage.

“I couldn’t make enough money to feed my family.”