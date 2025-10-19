Why I was removed from Seyi Tinubu’s birthday video — Lege Miami + Video

Nigerian social media content creator, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, has revealed why he was edited out of a video tribute put together to mark the 40th birthday of Seyi Tinubu.

Lege Miami, who revealed this in a video, said his tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son was actually shot in his house but edited out.

Though he expressed disappointment over being edited out, he said it was not the fault of Tinubu and the editors, but his.

He said his inability to speak fluent English led to his segment being removed from the documentary.

He said: “I am responsible for my predicament because I am the one who doesn’t speak good English.

“If I speak good English, Seyi Tinubu will include me among people who speak good English and are rich.

“They brought a camera to my house, they recorded me, and I wished Seyi Tinubu a happy birthday.

“Seyi’s aides, we know ourselves in the same group, and Seyi removed me from the documentary, but it’s not Seyi’s fault.

“Don’t blame him.

“Seyi is a good friend.

Also Read

“However, if I were to be a good English speaker or I package myself well on social media, they will include me.

“Seyi is my friend, my paddy, our President’s son, he is my friend.

“Stop tagging me.

“It’s unbearable.

“Is it Seyi that’s responsible for my inability to speak good English?

“Because I couldn’t speak good English, Seyi refused to add my video to the post.

“Seyi is not responsible.

“I caused it myself.”