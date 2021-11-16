Why I was left with no choice than to join PDP — Dele Momodu

Publisher and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, has narrated how his meeting with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, and another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Osita Izunaso, went.

According to Momodu, Ngige and Izunaso expressed their disappointment with him for joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, Momodu claimed that he told Ngige and Izunaso that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrative style left him with no choice.

He wrote: “I ran into my long time friend and Brother DR CHRIS NGIGE the Honorable Minister of Labor and Employment with SENATOR OSITA IZUNASO earlier in the evening.

“They both said they were sad I joined PDP.

“I told them PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI left me with no choice with his administrative style… It is nothing personal.

“I’m a proud Nigerian with friends across ethnic, religious, gender and party lines…”