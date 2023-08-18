Why I wanted to plunge into lagoon – Lagos socialite

A popular Lagos State socialite, Farida Abdulkabir, has explained why she wanted to plunge into a lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Abdulkabir who is also the owner of House of Phreedah cited frustrations, failed marriage and many others as what propelled her action on Thursday night.

In a viral video on social media, she said her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

Abdulkabir was seen being pacified to desist from jumping, while rescuers were seen assuring her there was no need to take her life but all would be well with her before she was whisked away into her vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination. Joseph | Punch

The fair-complexioned entrepreneur and socialite, owns a beauty lounge and spa located atp Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos.

As a fallout of her crashed marriage, Farida who could not endure depression decided to end her life as she alighted from her black-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge to plunge into the lagoon.

ALSO READ:

She was married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

Abdulkabir said after Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home, she’s been frustrated with many suicidal attempts.

She said, “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.

Meanwhile, Farida and her estranged hubby engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media, attacking themselves, and calling themselves ridiculous, unprintable names.