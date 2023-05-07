Why I want to be Speaker of 10th National Assembly — Gagdi

A returning Member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has stated reasons why he wants to emerge as the next Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

The top member of the APC stated the reasons for his ambition at a colourful declaration ceremony on Saturday in Abuja.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, said top on the list is to have a fully functional House in all ramifications.

He promised to stop Ministries, Department and Agencies from funding oversight functions by the parliament if he is elected.

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy, said the idea was to enable the lawmakers focus on their oversight duties over the MDAs effectively without compromise.

He said a special budget for the oversight functions will be created.

He promised to lead an open House by making all of its operations public for transparency sake.

Gagdi, who unveiled his action plan, titled: “The Gagdi Plan: One Nation, Forward Together,” and launched a compendium of his four years mandate, said: “The purpose of oversight is to ensure that government resources are used efficiently and effectively for the public good and that the exercise of executive power is within the constraints defined by law.

“For the 10th House of Representatives to perform this function optimally, oversight reports will be laid and considered on the floor as per the Standing Orders.

“They will also be published on a dedicated website open to the public as part of efforts to improve transparency and open government.

“The oversight responsibilities of parliament often require travel and other logistics.

“Without funding, committees often rely on the agencies under their supervision to fund oversight activities.

“This is a constitutional aberration.

“To correct this anomaly, oversight funding for House Committees will be financed through the regular appropriations process.

“Standing committees in the 10th Assembly will be required to prepare and defend their annual budgets for consideration and passage as part of the appropriations process.

“We need to ensure that the disenfranchised voices in our country are given an audience on the chamber floor and representation in the halls of the legislature.

“We need to make the House of Representatives a place of, an arena of patriotic and intelligent discourse and enlightened, informed decision making.”

Gagdi also said his ambition is premised on the fact that the North Central geopolitical zone, from where he hails, has never produced the Speaker of the House since the return to democracy in 1999.

He appealed to the APC and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to zone it to the North Central, adding: “I want that same spirit of justice, equity and fairness to play in the elections of the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is ideal that we have six geopolitical zones.

“In the North, we have three: The North West, the North East and North Central.

“History has shown that the North West has had Ghali Umar Na’abba, Salisu Buhari, Aminu Masari and Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker.

“History has shown that the North East has had our brother Yakubu Dogara as Speaker.

“From 1999 till date, the North Central has had no Speaker.

“I urge our President-elect, who is a democrat, to support the party to zone the Speakership to the North and in the same spirit of justice, equity and fairness that was shown in the presidential election of 2023, let it be zoned to the North Central

“I want Members-elect to endorse me and see prospects in me as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“But I want the leaders of this nation to know that what is good for the geese is equally good for the gander.

“Let the Speakership be zoned to the North and just like delegates of APC were allowed to choose who they want, let the Members-elect be allowed to choose whoever they feel has the capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to the Nigerian people.”

Gagdi also said that as a youth, born in 1980, he has a lot to contribute to the success of the incoming Tinubu Administration.

He said with Tinubu as a talent hunter, he will discover the qualities in him that will aid the success of his government.

He equally pointed to the numerous achievements he has recorded in his Federal Constituency since he became a member of the House of Representatives.