Why I want to be National Chairman of APC — Saliu Mustapha

An aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and Turaki of Ilorin, Saliu Mustapha, has stated reasons why he wants to lead the party.

Mustapha spoke in Lagos on Friday when he met with some Editors on the upcoming election with no definite date yet.

He said his major goal is to ensure the supremacy of the party and not those of members.

He said: “I also want to see a party that promotes equity, fairness and justice.

“Among others, we won’t impose candidates for elections, there will be team work and not a one-man show and work with all.”

The Turaki Ilorin said unlike what obtained in some other political parties, he will not dictate to party members, adding: “I will be readily accessible, consult widely and run an all-inclusive administration.

“I will also ensure that our primaries are devoid of rancour.

“The candidates that will emerge will be those acceptable to all party members.

“Parties rig when popular candidates don’t emerge through free and fair primaries.”

On his chances, Mustapha said one of it is his youthful age as the clamour is on for the younger generation to take over leadership is on.

He said this comes into play “because 75 per cent of the votes belong to the youths.

“It is against this background that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party made a 25-year old man its National Youth Leader.

“Now think of the benefits having a youth as the National Chairman of the APC.”