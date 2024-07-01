Why I want South East Governors to work together — Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reiterated his call for South East Governors to collaborate.

Obi, who spoke at Jesuit College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said such unity is crucial for the development of the region.

Speaking in response to a question seeking clarification on his previous day’s call for the South East Governors to work together, the former two-term Anambra State governor highlighted that the entire country faces diverse challenges, including his own South East region,

He expressed his desire for all regions to work collectively for the progress of their respective areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of Nigeria.

“In the case of the South-East,” Obi said, “the problems, like elsewhere, are many.

“However, security is the most pressing issue.

“I again urge the governors to work as a family, especially now, towards solving this problem because working in isolation will achieve less and consume more resources.”

Obi emphasised that now is the time for the governors to collaborate among themselves, working towards becoming collective champions.

He suggested they engage with one another and even seek insights from former governors to share experiences.

This approach, he argued, is more effective than striving to be individual champions and failing in such selfish pursuits.

It will be recalled that Obi expressed similar sentiments while speaking to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State on Saturday, where he stated: “I thank the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more.

“All leaders must come together to join hands and fight this.

“In the South East, the governors need to unite to tackle these challenges effectively.

“Even in economic matters, I want to see the South East governors work more closely.

“We need them to come together and also engage other groups in the zone for comprehensive development.”