Why I want Nigeria to keep happening to me – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has declared that he wants Nigeria to “keep happening” to him for as long as he lives.

His comment followed renewed online conversations about the phrase “Nigeria happened,” which resurfaced after the death of ARISE News correspondent Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died during a robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

Before her death, Maduagwu had posted on social media, “I pray from the depth of my heart that Nigeria never happens to me or anyone I care about.”

During a live broadcast on Tuesday, The Morning Show, her colleague, Reuben Abati, had also remarked, “When Nigeria happens to us, it is a sad thing.”

The phrase has since sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians using it to describe the nation’s systemic failures and harsh realities.

Reacting in a post shared on Tuesday via X, Omokri wrote, “May Nigeria happen to me and keep happening to me as long as I live!”

He criticised those who associate the country only with tragedy, insisting that positive achievements also deserve recognition.

“When bad things happen, enemies of this country are quick to say that ‘Nigeria has happened’ to them.

“But they take the good that occurs to them in Nigeria personally, without attributing it to our great nation,” he said.

Omokri maintained that hardship exists globally, noting that even developed nations face serious challenges.

The former presidential aide urged citizens to adopt a more optimistic outlook towards Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a great country, but it is not perfect because perfection is divine. We can choose to look at the negatives, but there are many positive things happening in Nigeria that we refuse to project because we love bad news,” he concluded.