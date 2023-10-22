Why I visited CBN Governor — Gov. Sanwo-Olu + Photo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has offered the reason why he visited the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso.

The photograph of the two Governors during the visit had trended on the social media on Friday after the visit.

Sanwo-Olu then on Friday took to his X handle to offer explanation on why he embarked on the journey to the CBN Headquarters in Abuja to see Cardoso, who was recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Lagos State helmsman tweeted: “Yesterday, I had the pleasure of paying a visit to the new CBN Governor at the Central Bank headquarters.

“As a representative of the people, it’s important to have these conversations with brilliant leaders like Mr Cardoso and it was great to hear about his ideas and commitment to driving monetary policies that will supercharge our economy and uplift the lives of all Nigerians.

“I am looking forward to reforms that will set us on the right path for a better Nigeria. Lagos is ready to work with the CBN in all capacities to build a brighter future for all.”