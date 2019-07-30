The former Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has explained why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Daniel gave the explanation on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said he was in the Villa with Ogun State Elders to thank Buhari for honouring late Chief MKO Abiola.

He added that his visit was on the invitation of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

According to him: “On the invitation of Governor Dapo Abiodun, I attended – with other Ogun stakeholders – a meeting at the villa with Buhari to thank him for honouring MKO Abiola. The opportunity was seized to ask the President to support Ogun State in some of the Governor’s projects especially Federal Government roads.”

