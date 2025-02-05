Why I visited Babangida, Abdulsalami – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has offered reasons why she visited Nigeria’s former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and a former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Tuesday in their residences in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The First Lady offered the reasons when she spoke with newsmen after the visit, during which she also made donations to women.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said: “It is right for me to come here to greet them because they are fathers of the nation.

“I, however, have to say that my visits to the former Nigerian leaders are private visits without any political undertone because I had always tried to visit them, but for exigencies of duties.

“The Nigerian leaders have been very supportive of the government of President Bola Tinubu and they have always encouraged Mr. President.”

The First Lady and her entourage were received at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna by the state Governor, Muhammed Umar Bago, his wife and other top government officials.

She first stopped at the Hilltop residence of Babangida, where she held a private meeting with him for about one hour before driving to the residence of Abubakar, who hosted her alongside his wife, Retired Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, for 90 minutes.

Abubakar told newsmen after the private meeting: “She has done very well during her first and second years.

“She has done a lot of things in order to bring Nigeria to greatness.

“You have been carrying the governor’s wives along in all you have been doing, especially what you are doing for young children.”

