Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has confirmed taking the COVID-19 vaccination dispelling insinuations that he refused to take the jab.

Wike also said ahead of the resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt Airport, the government would dissolve the tribunal set up to prosecute violators of COVID-19 protocol if federal authorities tried to influence the outcome of cases.

The governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke on Saturday when the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 delegation led by the National Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad paid him a courtesy at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “Some people said that I did not take my vaccine. I did, but I am not into the public show. Taking a vaccine is not undertaking any project for anybody to see that you have taken the vaccine.

“It has turned to politics. Assuming what I am taking is not the vaccine? Yes, I can pretend and then they will put it on the news that I have taken the vaccine.

“Nigerians like to play politics with everything. They will call the press, Governor this has taken, Governor that has taken. But let them not tell you that I have not taken. I did my own in the Government House Clinic quietly. So I don’t need to begin to announce it to the world.”