Why I take breaks from Nollywood — Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has offered reasons why she takes breaks from acting periodically.

The 47-year-old mother of four and prominent television face said this when she featured on a fast growing programme: “Nollywood on Radio.”

Jalade-Ekeinde, who made her film debut in 1995, unveiled her directorial debut on September 6, 2025 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF): “Mother’s Love.”

She told Nollywood on Radio of her vision of Nollywood and why she goes off the scene from time to time: “I see it bright.

“Honestly, I see a very glorious future for Nollywood.

“In 2013, I said during an interview that I believed Nollywood would become the number one in the world.

“People used to laugh at me and tell me we are still shooting rubbish.

“But now, it’s happening.

“Very soon, Nollywood will take its position as the number one film industry in the world.

“There are many things we need to take care of ourselves.

“That’s why I have been very vocal for a while now…

“I take breaks in between for my mental health, but I still do what I can to make things better.”

Jalade-Ekeinde called for structural change within the actors’ union.

She said: “It starts with our guilds.

“I hope that AGN (Actors Guild of Nigeria) will unionise.

“The politics in AGN is appalling.

“We need to get ourselves together, especially for the younger generation looking up to us.”

On her directorial debut: “Mother’s Love,” Jalade-Ekeinde said: “The movie, which was initially meant for YouTube, has just been shown at the Toronto Film Festival.

“We had to edit to the best of our abilities to make it fit for the cinemas, but right now we are in festival rounds.”