Why I stood against Mercy Aigbe in public – Lagos bizwoman

The brouhaha between actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoman Lara Olukotun aka Larrit at a recent event in Lagos has become a trending topic of discussion on social media.

Aigbe, who has claimed that Olukotun had attacked her unprovoked, noted that she had retaliated due to the businesswoman’s incessant cyber bullying and physical assault.

But Olukotun, in an Instagram post on Tuesday noted that she stood against Mercy Aigbe in public due to the actress’s attitude in her (Aigbe’s) marriage to movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

The businesswoman noted that Aigbe dared Adeoti’s first wife whom he shared four kids, and that was why she was publicly against the actress.

Olukotun faulted Aigbe’s “audacity to disrespect, show off and display different indirect signals” after marriage to Adeoti.

“You kept on daring the other woman on what can she do and calling yourself ‘Aya d owner’; the husband that belongs to another woman that has four kids for d same man u married is what I stand against.

“If that is my crime to have offended some people, I say it here publicly that I’m not sorry,” the businesswoman said.