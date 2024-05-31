Why I stayed without a wife for 12 years after party ways with Anne — Segun Arinze

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has offered reasons for staying without a wife after parting ways with his first wife, Anne Njemanze.

The 58-year-old actor opened up on this and more in an interview with show host, Chude Jideonwo, the host of #WithChude.

The Eagle Online recalls that Arinze married Njemanze in 1996, but they were a couple for just one year.

It took the actor 12 years before he married a lawyer, Judie, in 2008, with three kids to show for it.

Arinze told #WithChude: “I stayed out of marriage after the first one crashed.

“I stayed out of marriage for like 12 years before I remarried.

“I remarried in 2008.

“Not that I gave up on marriage.

“I was just really confused about getting the right person.

“I got into so many crazy relationships.

“Both the ones that were good, crazy, and bad, I have seen all.

“That year, 2007, I cried to God and said: ‘Father, Lord I have had enough. Can you just give me a wife?’

“I said just find me a wife.

“I remember I cried.

“And then I went to a wedding and I saw this beautiful woman.

“I asked my PA to get her number, but he came back because he was scared.

“Julius Agwu and I were the MCs at the event.

“It was Don Chi’s wedding.

“And Julius Agwu said: ‘My brother dey look for wife o.’

“When I sat down, I went to meet her, collected her contact information and then invited her to dinner.

“That is how it started.

“The rest is history.

“We are 16 years in marriage now with three lovely kids.

“She is a lawyer.

“She is also my legal adviser.

“When that happened to me in 1997, I kept quiet.

“I did not say anything.

“I just let it go.

“Till date, I said nothing and I do not want to say anything.

“I do not want to discuss anything about it.

“It happened.

“The shit will always happen.

“Everybody has a closet.”