Hollywood screen diva, Angelina Jolie, has shared the reason behind her romance with former husband Brad Pitt, saying she now spends her time in lockdown focusing on her kids.

The 45-year-old award winning Actress finally opened up about her 2016 split with her former husband, in a new interview with British Vogue, explaining it was for the “wellbeing” of her six children.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family. I continue to focus on their healing,” Jolie told the magazine.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Jolie and her former Beau, Brad, divorced back in 2016, and now co-parent their six children.

She said: “In fact, they are six very brave, I don’t have any strong young people.

“I continue to focus on their healing.”

Jolie also said that she ensures the words “adoption” and “orphanage” are “positive words” in her family.

The ex-power couple mostly referred to as “Brangelina”, share sons Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; and Knox Léon, 11; and are also biological parents to daughters Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 16; and Vivienne, 11.

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours,” she explained.

According to Closer Online, Brad made the decision to spend more time in the company of Jolie for the sake of his children.

This has reportedly got in the way with Brad and Jennifer’s friendship, as the former couple were said to be getting closer again.

“Jen feels as though she and Brad were really getting somewhere and now their friendship might be put on the back burner as he turns his focus to Ange and the kids,” a source told the magazine.

Although their relationship had started under some controversial circumstances but they had since evolved to become one of the world’s most popular and high-profile couples.

However shocking the news of their break up was, both of them remained mum about their situation, opting instead to speak through statements or representatives.

NAN.