The immediate past Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, has narrated how he slapped the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The former NDDC MD spoke on Arise TV morning show on Monday morning.

Nunieh accused the Minister of sexual harassment.

She said: “I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman to slap his face.

“I slapped him because of his Plan B.

“He thought since he couldn’t get me to release the money, he thought that Plan B if he could could come on me….

“He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl.”

When asked further by the programme host, Reuben Abati, whether she was accusing Akpabio of rape or sexual harassment, Nunieh said: “Harrasment sounds better, not rape.

“Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment.

“Akpabio is most interested in my love life.

“Did he want to be my seventh husband?

“That’s why Akpabio told the world that I am temperamental.

“You know why Akpabio will tell the world that I may temperamental?

“Because of that incident that I slapped him.”

Explaining further, Nunieh added: “Akpabio’s meeting with me is either in Apo or Le Meridian or whatever.

“I slapped him.”