The Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, has explained reasons why he failed to honour an assignment given to him by Governor Willie Obiano and also dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the All Progressives Congress.

He said this on Friday during a visit to his office at the Government House, Awka, the first since dumping APGA for APC.

Okeke also told newsmen on Friday that he has been under pressure to resign but won’t until the expiration of the tenure with Obiano on March 17, 2022.

He said: “Some people have asked me to resign, but I will not resign.

“The decision I made to join the APC is in my interest, the interest of my family and also in the best interest of members of the constituency I represent.

“I was elected on the same ticket with the governor of Anambra State and I did not beg him to choose me as his running mate for a second time.

“He came to me and said I would run with him for a second term and we won.

“I’m the only Deputy Governor in the state that did a second term.”

On why he joined the APC, Okeke said: “Within the period I have been deputy governor, I have been very loyal to my boss, but I was unfairly treated.

“So I decided to leave the party.

“For four years, I drove one Prado Jeep.

“At a stage, I was the only Deputy Governor in the country who drove a Prado.

“I was loyal to him and represented him in a lot of places.

“The only time I refused to represent him was when Dr. Chike Akunyili was killed and when he sent me to Enugu.

“I told him I needed security and also a bullet proof (car) and when he didn’t provide that, I decided not to go.”

On allegations that he was lured with a huge sum of money to join the APC, Okeke said: “I was already thinking of joining the APC after my tenure as deputy governor, but when APC members came to me and I told them so, they said it was better for me to join now, as I could add value.

“I gave them three conditions and they accepted.”