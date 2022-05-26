Why I resigned from Peoples Democratic Party — Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has explained that recent developments within the Peoples Democratic Party were responsible for his resignation from the opposition party and withdrawal from its presidential primaries.

Obi was one of the 15 aspirants cleared by the Senator David Mark-led Presidential Screening Committee last month.

However, the ex-Anambra State Governor in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, explained that recent developments won’t make it possible for him to make “constructive contributions”.

The letter was titled: “Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest.”

The former two-term Anambra State Governor said in the letter to Ayu: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party.

“Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of the country.”

Some groups bought the N40 million PDP presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Obi last month.