Why I resigned from PDP, join new party – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and prominent politician, Dele Momodu, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and also announced his decision to join a new one.

The resignation of Momodu was contained in a letter dated July 17, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Momodu, who announced the African Democratic Party as his new political platform, said his decision to leave the PDP was prompted by the irreversible collapse of internal democracy within the party.

According to the media mogul and former presidential aspirant, the PDP has, in his words, “been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.”

He described the situation as disheartening and contrary to the ideals that once made the party a formidable platform for democratic governance.

Also Read:

“It is, therefore, honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them,” Momodu declared in his letter, adding that a majority of like-minded members have now shifted allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a new coalition party which he described as a more viable alternative.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders and supporters who stood by him over the years, stating, “I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times.”

Post Views: 13