The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has explained the reasons why he left the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Dogara stated this in his letter of resignation addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP, dated July 24, 2020.

He alluded to the failure or breakdown of governance in his native state of Bauchi under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, whom he noted helped install as governor in the 2019 elections.

Dogara, who raised questions on issues relating to failure of governance in Bauchi State, noted that he cannot successfully ask questions about those issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

He argued that if he abdicates this responsibility of telling the truth to power in Bauchi State, having done same under the administrations of former Governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar, he will be the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi State.

—