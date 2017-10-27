Why I rejected my appointment to monitor corruption cases – Justice Salami

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, on Thursday adduced reasons why he rejected his appointment as the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee set up by the National Judicial Council.

Salami gave the reasons in an interview he granted The PUNCH on Thursday.

He said that there was no point taking an appointment from the judiciary that abandoned him in his time of trial.

The administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had suspended Salami for over 30 months before his exit from office.

Even when he was found not guilty of the allegations leveled against him, Salami remained suspended until when he was due for retirement.

He equally said he had formally written the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on his decision to reject the appointment.

He told The PUNCH: “I rejected the appointment because it is not in my interest….

“It is because I don’t need it….

“Where was the judiciary when they were harassing me?

“Where was the court when they were harassing me?”