Why I regard President Tinubu, call him Joseph the dreamer  —  Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has shared his thoughts on why he regarded President Bola Tinubu as Joseph the dreamer.

According to Umahi, God has helped Tinubu to actualise all his dreams.

“Mr. President is a man of courage. I call him Joseph the dreamer, and God has helped him to make flesh all his dreams. I commend him very highly,” Umahi said.

The minister said this while presenting his ministry’s performance at the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said when the President tasked him with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, he drew inspiration from the Eko Atlantic project, the success of which is attributed to Tinubu’s performance as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Earlier in his presentation, Umahi commended Tinubu for commencing the Sokoto-Badagry road project, which according to him, was an idea that former President Shehu Shagari conceived 47 years ago.

He said, “The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years back.

“And it was supposed to be Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalised President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry.”

Umahi said only a man with great courage and the power of dreams could engage in such a project.

The former Governor of Ebonyi further praised Tinubu for his performance since he assumed office in May 2023.

“Our GDP is growing. Inflation is coming down. Our foreign exchange is impacted positively.

“The World Bank says we are not owing them again. Let’s put our hands together for Mister President, the man of uncommon courage,” he said.

