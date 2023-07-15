Why I ran away from LASU concert organised by Pocolee — Odumodublvck

828 828

One of Nigeria’s best Rappers, Odumodublvck, has revealed the real reasons he ran away away from the homecoming concert organised by dancer Pocolee at the Lagos State University, Ojo.

He performed at LASU alongside Zlatan Ibile, Bella Shurmda, Mohbad and others to the delight of the students.

But the concert came to a sudden end, with insinuations that it was disrupted by cult members.

ALSO READ:

Odumodublvck, however, said his having to leave the concert prematurely was not because of any cult attack.

Tweeting on his Twitter handle on Friday, he said: “Internet is a mad place.

“We no run from fight o. na too much hailings and pictures we dey run from.

“Abeg naso dem dey run from fight? with swag kai. internetttttt sweet o #OSAPALONDON.”