Why I poured hot oil on my husband – Rivers State woman

A woman in Rivers State, Favour Nweke, who poured hot groundnut oil on her husband, Ekelediri Nwokekoro Nweke, on Tuesday while he was sleeping in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area of the state has been arrested by members of a vigilance group and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

The woman, who was paraded on Friday, had fled after committing the atrocity, which led to the husband’s hospitalisation.

Speaking with newsmen during her parade at the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Nweke said: “He will go out at about 2 o’clock in the night and will come back early in the morning.

“Sometimes he would go and stay two or three days before coming back.

“Then I asked him: Where are you even going?

“So his friend called me and asked if I had heard what was on the ground:

“I said: ‘What is that?’

“He said my husband and some people were involved in one illegal act.

“He said they called somebody from Abuja that the person should come and work in Etche and that they have a contract to give to the person and when the person came they duped the person of N20 million.

“I said he didn’t tell me, that I was hearing this for the first time.

“I said: ‘No wonder this guy has been acting strange, planning on how to travel and go to one African country.’

“So this is the reason.

“So when he came back, I grabbed him and said this is what I heard and I confronted him, but he refused and we quarrelled.

“We ended it that day.

“I then asked him what he did with his own share of the money.

“I heard some people bought land with their own.

“So what did you use your own to do?

“As we were dragging that issue that morning, he hit me.

“I ran into the kitchen with that oil and I poured it on him.

“That was how it happened.

“I feel bad.

“Had I known that this thing would turn out like this, I would not have done it to him.

“I will just go to my place and stay.

“I am begging for Nigerians, you people should forgive me.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Emeka Nwonyi, vowed Nweke would be made to face the consequences of her action.

Nwonyi said: “I can assure you that person has been arrested and she is here with us.

“And the law will catch up with her and anybody who tries to take the laws into their hands, and be made to face the necessary sanctions.”