Why I postponed my house warming ceremony — Bobrisky

One of Nigeria’s crossdressers, Bobrisky, has announced that his highly anticipated housewarming has been postponed indefinitely.

The announcement was made by Bobrisky in a video released on Friday on Snapchat to update those scheduled for the event.

The house warming ceremony was initially fixed for January 29, 2022.

Bobrisky, however, said that it was discovered someone has copied and produced the cloth he chose for the ceremony, popularly called Aso Ebi, and was selling it already.

The crossdresser said in the viral video: “Okay, so quick one guys.

“You guys know that on the 29th was supposed to be my house warming party.

“29th of January was supposed to be my house warming party.

“You know, the celebration of my new house.

“So something has been happening since three weeks ago.

“You know, it’s super sad that people don’t want me happy.

“People just don’t like me happy.

“They just want to see me sad.

“No they want to see themselves sad, not me.

“Because me, I’m a happy girl.

“Guys, can you believe that somebody went and took a screenshot of that my aso-ebi.

“Both the male and female.

“This lady, she’s following me on Snapchat.

“She took a screenshot of the aso ebi for the female.

“Remember I posted aso ebi for the female and the male.

“And the reason why I posted the aso ebi, normally I wouldn’t have posted it, but because I felt like all my friends that would be attending are preparing to have an idea of what the aso ebi looks like, especially the girls, tet their shoes ready, get their accessories ready.

“This lady went and made the exact aso ebi that I, Bobrisky, want to use for my house warming party.

“She made over 500.

“How did I know?

“I noticed that they called me at Lagos Island.

“My sister’s friend called me and said one lady is making my aso ebi.

“When they called me at Lagos Island that there’s a woman in the market that she’s making my aso ebi, the same thing, the exact colour and design, that she saw it on my Snapchat, I was super upset.

“How can people be evil?

“So you follow me on Snapchat to see everything I do and you want to copy the exact aso ebi so you can be selling for people.

“Immediately, we called the factory.

“The factory has made over 100, but I told them I am going to pay for anything.

“We should change our design, change our colour.

“Sebi she’s smart abi?”