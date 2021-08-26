Why I parted ways with AY — Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has opened up on his rift with colleague, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.

There has been speculations for years about the relationship between the two comedians who have never worked together and are hardly seen together.

It was also alleged that both comedians had their own camps of comedians who were associated with them.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Basketmouth disclosed that AY snitched on him to his (Basketmouth) lawyer.

He said: “I’d have stayed where the competition is.

“I still do standup comedy, but not with great energy because I’m targeting all-around entertainment now.

“My competition is me.

“There’s nothing (like a feud) between AY and I.

“He came in my space, messed with loyalty by saying something to my lawyer, Magnus, that I told him in private.

“It was nothing, but it was enough to cause a rift and have me put up the walls.

“We made peace and he apologised.

“I have no single problem with AY as claimed.

“We don’t talk.”

However, the 43-year-old comedian played down the situation and revealed that AY apologised and they both have made peace and moved on.

Basketmouth also addressed rumours that he “stole” comedian Bovi from AY as a protege, being the cause of their feud.

He said: “I did not snatch Bovi.

“Bovi is not a girl.”

He explained that he met Bovi in Abuja at a show for the first time and they connected from that point.

He said: “Bovi and I went to Abuja.

“He performed.

“I was blown away.

“When he was done, we talked about what he could do better.

“We’d been friends but that was the first I saw him perform.

“I didn’t know any background story.

“I proposed that we do business together and we clicked.

“I was already hearing claims before and after the settled rift with AY.”

Basketmouth noted that his concern now is increasing his audience and not feud with other comedians.

He said: “My concern is increasing my audience, not feuds.

“How do I make viewers follow religiously?

“I have a film coming, a special coming next year: ‘The Voices In My Head,’ a sitcom coming to TV, another album.

“These I worry about.”