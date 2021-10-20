Why I ordered police to fire teargas at Lekki protesters, by Odumosu

Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has said he ordered his officers to fire teargas at the #EndSARS Memorial protesters in Lekki because they went against the promise that the procession will start by 8 am and end by 10 am.

Odumosu said the action would prevent a breakdown of law and order.

According to him, any demonstration beyond the agreed time constitutes a nuisance and will not be tolerated.

He said: “The protest was between 8 am and 10 am, anything, after 10 am, is a nuisance.

“I discussed with them and they said they will end the protest by 10 o’clock. Other people doing it now are just causing a nuisance. some with machete, hammer, are they protesters or miscreants?

“The protesters are free; they have done their thing and left. Any other persons remaining are the miscreants, hoodlums that want to capitalise on that to attack innocent people and start robbing people. We will not allow that.”