Why I opposed Atiku Abubakar in 2023 — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed why he opposed Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in the 2023 elections.

The former two-term governor of Rivers State made this known when he addressed the media on Friday in Abuja.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Atiku Media Team had said Wike’s opposition to the ambition of the former Vice President was because he was cnot chosen as his running mate.

Wike told newsmen on Friday: “I wanted power rotation.

“I could not have imagined that after eight years of (former President Muhammadu) Buhari, power goes to the north again.

“It is not about whether you chose to field me or not.

“It’s about principle.

“To take that decision was difficult and a decision has to be taken and I looked at it.

“Atiku was not an option.

“So, he is a no go area.

“He never dropped me as his running mate because he picked me.

“Let me tell you from day one, I told my delegates when they came that one thing you must know is that Atiku does not keep to his words.

“I can tell you authoritatively what happened.

“In 2019, Atiku, (former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola) Saraki and (former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (Uche) Secondus came to see me that I was going to nominate the Attorney General and Minister of Petroleum.

“When we lost the election, the man who was supposed to bring the attorney general did not know when the legal team was constituted, and I laughed.

“I watched it on television.

“And I now called Saraki: ‘You people have constituted a legal team, and you said I was going to bring attorney general.’

“I know from day one that Atiku will never keep to his words and I’ve never banked on that.

“I will not take his words to the bank.”

