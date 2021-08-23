Why I married my first husband — Funke Akindele

Actress and film producer, Funke Akindele-Bello, also known as Jenifa, has advised single ladies against rushing into marriage.

Akindele-Bello said this while sharing lessons she learnt after her marriage to property merchant, Kehinde Oloyede-Almaroof, crashed in 2013.

She is now married to JJC Skillz and they are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on August 23 (today).

In a recent interview, Akindele-Bello stressed that single ladies should not entertain the pressures society puts on them to get married.

Citing herself as an example, she noted that she got married to her first husband due to pressure, but the marriage didn’t work, rather it ended in a bad way.

She said: “Calm down. Take your time. If you rush in, you would rush out.

“Lesson learnt. I am not trying to drag anybody. I am going to talk about me.

“You know, I just wanted to get married.

“I want to do things right, have children and all that pressure.

“And I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. God bless everybody.

“Everybody is doing well and it ended in a very bad way, on social media, the noise was everywhere.

“I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!

“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it’s break me.”

Akindele-Bello thanked God for her mother who she said encouraged her to throw herself into her work and that this helped her to get through the sad experience.

Speaking further, she advised women never to get married because their friends are getting married or because their parents are urging them to.

She said: “She stressed that women should do what makes them happy.

“’As a young lady out there, do not be pressured to get married.

“Get married because you want to get married, get married because you love him, you want to spend the rest of your life with him

“Don’t get married because mummy and daddy are saying get married or your friend just got married, have children because you want to have children, you want to be blessed with children, you love children

“Don’t have children because the society will say ‘ah she’s barren ohh, 12 years, 6 years e never marry’ ignore the gossips, ignore the naysayers, give them ‘sorry the middle finger, I don’t care’.

“Yes, ignore because you have your life, do what makes you happy.”