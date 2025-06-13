Why I made my divorce public — Actress Biola Bayo

Nigerian actress, Abiola Adebayo, has revealed why she made her divorce from her husband, Oluseyi Akinrinde, public.

The popular actress made the reason for her decision in a social media post on Thursday, about two weeks after she announced the end of the marriage.

Adebayo, the host of a podcast: “Talk to B,” said while she thought the announcement would offer an explanation to the public on why she had not been talking about Akinrinde publicly, some used it to mock her.

She said: “Please, I’m a human too.

“The other one I said about my marriage was because I don’t want people to say my story for me, that was why I came out to say it.

“And that’s my style.

“So that people would not be saying something different or saying things that would make me sad.

“But I didn’t know that you people would still use it against me.

“People have already asking me that you are not posting your husband, and I knew different rumors would come out online that very day, that is why I spoke about our separation but yet it was used against me.

“I have already told my husband before I posted.

“So he was aware that I would post it so that other people won’t be the one to tell the story on social media.

“But I know that God will reward everybody accordingly.”

