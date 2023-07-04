Why I look younger than my age – Tony Elumelu + Amazing photo

828 828

The Founder of the United Bank of Africa Plc, Tony Elumelu has revealed the secret behind his looking younger than his age.

The Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation disclosed this on his Twitter page with an astonishing photograph accompanying it.

ALSO READ:

The 60-year-old serial entrepreneur tweeted on Monday: “I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life.

“I am 60 now – do I feel it?

“No!

“I owe that to a long-term decision I made 30 years ago.”