Why I left Don Jazzy’s Marvins Records — Korede Bello

Nigerian Singer, Korede Bello, offered reasons why he left the Marvins Record label in 2021.

The “God win” crooner offered the explanation on why he left the record label owned by Don Jazzy in an interview on Hip TV.

Bello, who joined the Don Jazzy-led Marvins Records in 2014, said: “I was at a season in my life where I needed to metamorphose, to explore my inner worth, do introspection, understand myself, understand meaning more, and reconnect to my why.

“Because I was at a stage where I started to feel like a product that is just there (at Mavins Records) to make money.

Also Read:

“You lose sight of what matters when you chase after the next hit, after the next whatever it is that can get you into conversations.

“So a lot of artists are addicted to that cycle.”

Post Views: 0