Why I left APC – Gov. Tambuwal

After several weeks of speculation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, to his former party, Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated that his decision to quit the ruling party came after due consultations with the people and response to calls by major stakeholders in

the state.

Tambuwal said: He said: “This is not a decision that I have made lightly, but after extensive consultations with all the important stakeholders that we have

come to the decision to pitch our political tent elsewhere.

“However, the decision of our people and associates had become our total priority; it is the reason for the leadership we are yearning for.

“As such we have left the APC for the PDP in order to ensure that the masses’ needs in the areas of health, security, among others are fully prioritised.”

The News agency of Nigeria reports that the declaration followed solidarity rallies organised by the governor’s supporters across the 23 local government areas of the state.