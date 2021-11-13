Why I killed missing Vanguard Reporter, ran away — Driver

A hit and run driver, Itoro Clement, has confessed to the killing of a missing Vanguard Newspaper Reporter, Tordue Salem.

The 29-year-old driver spoke during his parade by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Friday in Abuja.

Clement, who drives a Toyota Camry car with registration number BWR 243 BK, was nabbed by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, headed by Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, after the corpse of Salem was traced to the morgue of Wuse General Hospital and identified by his family.

Clement told newsmen at his parade: “On the 13th of October, I was coming from Jabi, going to Wuse Market.

“I was driving at 100kmph.

“After the Mabushi bridge towards Wuse Market, I saw people rushing to cross the road.

“The first person crossed while the second person ran into my vehicle and was knocked down.

“But I moved on.

“The reason why I did not stop there was because I was attacked there by robbers earlier in October.

“I told the policemen at the nearest checkpoint that I knocked someone down.

“Then, I went to park my damaged car.

“I had a serious injury in my hand.

“Truly, I didn’t follow the advice of the policemen I met to report the case to the Wuse Divisional Police Station.

“Where I used to park my car, they know me as a taxi driver.

“The next morning, I called a panel beater to fix my car and found out that there was a smashed phone stuck in the windshield wiper.

“I thought it was an armed robber who was chasing a victim that I knocked down so I left.

“On seeing the phone, I simply threw it away.”

Mba said: “When Clement hit Tordue, the victim’s phone, an iPhone, fell on the car’s wheel screen.

“The suspect however disposed of the phone at Good Friends Garden, where he usually parked his car.

“But the phone was picked by some boys working in the garden and some parts of the phone were sold by the boys.”

Mba said the boys also tried using the SIM cards for calls, which made it easier for the police to trace the phone.

The Police spokesman said further investigations led to the eventual arrest of Clement, adding that Tordue’s corpse was found around 11:30am on Thursday at the Wuse General Hospital Morgue in Abuja.

According to Mba, during a search on Tordu’s body, a Keystone bank debit card, a Union Bank debit card, an ID Card issued by Vanguard Newspaper, an ID Card of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and a ID Card from the National Assembly Media Corps, all bearing the late journalist’s name, were found.