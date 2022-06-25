Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi, has admitted that the discussions with Head Coach Steve Cooper were a key factor in deciding to becoming the first summer signing of Nottingham Forest.

He joined on a five-year deal from Union Berlin for a club record fee following impressive campaign for the Bundesliga club.

The 24-year-old forward netted 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season, scoring 15 times in the Bundesliga as Union finished fifth.

Following his move to The City Ground, the striker spoke about his discussions with Cooper and why he decided to join The Reds amid interest from elsewhere.

“I feel great,” Awoniyi said. “I feel very happy to be here. Looking at the project, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“What stood out about Forest were the meetings with the Head Coach and the discussions we had. I can see how ambitious and dedicated he is to his job.

“My dream is to always keep working and I see him as a person who I can develop under.

“For me, it’s always about hard work, dedication and believing in God. When I look back at the games with Union Berlin, it was always about the team for me.

“When I look at Forest and look at the history of the club, it’s even more about the team. This is the kind of place I love to belong to and I am ready for it.

“Every striker wants to score goals, but I’m ready to work for the team, to fight for every ball, to win every challenge, that’s my style and that’s what I’m here for.”