The Pastor of Whole Bible Believers Church in Ondo town of Ondo State, David Anifowose, has given reason for his decision to hold 77 persons in an underground facility in the church premises.

As reported by The Eagle Online, the police rescued the persons from the church popularly known as Ondo Church.

According to the statistics provided by the Ondo State Police Command, 25 of those rescued were children, while 52 were teenagers and adults.

Speaking on why he held the persons at the church in Valentino area of Ondo, Anifowose said: “I was the one that received the instruction from God that the people can stay in the church and wait for his second coming.

“And my members were waiting for the second coming of Jesus when the policemen invaded the church and arrested us.”