Why I have a fleet of private jets — Bishop Oyedepo reveals

The Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed why he has a fleet of private jets.

Vanguard News quoted Oyedepo to have offered the reason for this in a recent sermon at his church in Otta, Ogun State.

He was quoted as having said at Canaan Land: “God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it won’t enter our budget in the next 10 years.

“We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess; we didn’t pray.

“Pray for the plane to do what?

“They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind.

“I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it.”

On the church’s new Ark Project, Oyedepo said Winners Chapel had not announced any offering in Canaanland or branches of the church.

The Bishop said: “The dollar-to-naira rate has tumbled and tumbled, but the blessings have tumbled too.

“There is no forex input from outside Nigeria on the Ark Project, yet there is no pressure on anybody.”

On tithes, the Bishop said people who pay don’t lack, stressing that its payment is biblical.

He said: “John D. Rockefeller was a tither, and he ended up the first American billionaire in history.

“People don’t lack what they give; they only lack what they keep.

“He was tithe raised, tithe groomed and tithe sustained.”