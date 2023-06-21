Why I hate white garment churches — Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has revealed why he hates white garment churches.

During a recent sermon, the clergyman stated that people will never like such churches if they know what they do.

He alleged that they aid those who attack children when they can’t get through to their parents.

According to Ibiyeomie, leaders of white garment churches change destinies of children through demonic psalms and other rituals, which is why some children start doing things they never did before.

He continued by describing how someone’s name might be placed in a bottle of gin and a prophet could then start reciting incantations until that person was struck and became intoxicated.

He said: “Do you know why I hate white garment churches?

“People don’t know why I hate them.

“If you know what they do you will never like them.

“They can take your surname and put it inside a bottle of gin and make incantations.”