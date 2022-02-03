Why I had vasectomy procedure — Twitter user

A Twitter user: @divorce photographer, has undergone vasectomy to ensure that he never has kids.

The 29-year-old man happily shared the news on his Twitter handle on Friday after undergoing the vasectomy procedure.

He explained that he is unmarried and has never had kids but he has always known he doesn’t want children.

He thanked everyone who advised him and donated towards the procedure.

He wrote: “I did it, I just got my irreversible vasectomy done.

“I am 29, not married

“No children and no intention of having any.

“I have wanted this for years.

“It is surreal.

“Thank you to everyone who advised, donated and @Nthabiwabi for supporting me through every step.”

