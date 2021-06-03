RelatedPosts No Content Available

One Edo State-based woman has explained why she engaged in an affair with her married neighbour despite living with her child’s father.

According to the woman, who was also identified as Mama Purity, said she derives sexual satisfaction from her neighbour than her partner.

Upon being questioned by those who caught them in the act, Mama Purity also disclosed that she helps the man do some house chores, while he gives her money in return.

Meanwhile, the man, who was identified as Papa Basiru, also admitted to sleeping with the woman.

However, Baba Basiru stated that he derives more sexual pleasures from his wife than the woman he was caught with.

They were also made to wear paper tapes on their ring fingers while joining them in a mock-wedding ceremony.

At the end of the vows, they asked them to kiss each other.