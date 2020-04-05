Popular Nollywood Actress and Ambassador of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Funke Akindele, has offered explanation on why she held a birthday bash for her husband despite the lockdown emplaced by President Muhammadu Buhari over the Coronavirus Disease.

Akindele offered the explanation in a video on her social media handles.

In a short accompanying note on her Twitter handle, she said: “I hear you all and I acknowledge all your honest feedback.

“I also thank you for your concerns, well wishes and calls.

“I am sorry and hope this video offers some explanation.

“Please stay safe. And God bless.”