Actress Francis Odigie has asked Nigerians to help her out as her child’s father, a married man, has allegedly refused to have anything to do with their child.

The actress claims her baby’s daddy is Dumez Edo, aka Eruwaila 1 of Amsterdam, who is married to socialite, Florence Dumez Edo, the Iyuwaila 1 of Amsterdam.

Odigie claimed that she met him when she was 32 years old.

She said he was sincere with her about being married, but told her his wife is abroad and they wouldn’t cross paths.

She said he made her believe he wanted to be in her life and even prevented her from being with other men.

She alleged that he broke her sim card and would fight any man who said even “hi” to her.

She explained that as a result, she stuck with him.

However, when Odigie became pregnant for him, she claimed Edo asked her to abort the child.

She noted that she aborted the pregnancy and he later returned to her, begging to be in her life and she fell for his “sweet mouth”.

She stated that she got pregnant again when she was 35 years old and he asked her to abort it.

She then refused.

Odigie claimed that her refusal to have another abortion made Edo accuse her of trying to destroy his family and he began threatening her.

She explained that it got so bad that she reported him at the police station and they told him that what he’s asking her to do is illegal in Nigeria.

She kept the child and gave birth to a baby girl, but said since the child’s birth till now, Edo has never set eyes on her.

Meanwhile, the actress stated that she’s ready to do a DNA test to prove her daughter belongs to Edo.

Odigie noted that she is married now, but chose to come out to speak, despite the shame, because she doesn’t want her daughter to have to be ashamed when she’s an adult.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

In a video shared to Instagram, she called on Nigerians, foreign organisations, pastors, Nollywood stars and everyone else to join her in influencing Edo to claim his child.

She stated she knows she was wrong to date him despite knowing he is married, but said she did that because “the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know”.

She explained that she had dated a married guy who posed as a single guy and she only discovered “halfway into the relationship” that he was married.

For this reason, she said she stuck with her married lover because he was open about his marital status and told her he wanted her in his life.

She said: “I’m guilty, I dated a married man, but he was the one who lured me into it.”